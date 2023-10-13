West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has revealed what Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson said to him after the 2-2 draw last weekend.

31-year-old Wilson was a late substitution for Eddie Howe’s side, replacing Swedish international Alexander Isak after his double fired the Geordies into a 2-1 lead.

However, a late equaliser from Mohammed Kudus saw a reaction from the Newcastle boss, with Wilson entering the field, looking to clinch a late winner for the Magpies.

Wilson failed to have a major impact on the game, with 33-year-old Antonio sharing what the Newcastle striker said to him after the final whistle.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Antonio on what Wilson said to him at full-time

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Antonio revealed what Wilson said to him on the pitch after the draw.

“He was moaning after the game going ‘I don’t even know, it was a difficult game to come into because it was quite fast’.

“I was like I didn’t come into the game so I don’t know what you’re talking about!”

Antonio was replaced in the 75th minute by Said Benrahma, with the striker struggling to get into the game – with only 23 touches during his time on the pitch.