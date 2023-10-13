Michail Antonio says you can ‘see the quality’ of £40m player West Ham want to sign

Michail Antonio has been giving his opinions on all things football again this week alongside his good friend Callum Wilson.

The duo have been chatting on the Footballer’s Football podcast and spoke about a number of issues and topics in the game right now. One hot topic is, of course, midfielder Scott McTominay. The Manchester United man scored twice at the weekend then had a brilliant free-kick disallowed against Spain last night.

And after being tracked by West Ham all summer, current Hammer Antonio believes he’d be a great fit for any Premier League club.

Antonio praises Scott McTominay’s qualities

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football pod, Antonio was full of praise for the United midfielder.

“You see the quality that he has and everything he brings to the team. A few games last year, you could see how well he is, and the position he is. We wanted to take him in the summer, well there was rumours – I don’t know if it’s factual. He definitely has the quality to play in the Premier League, it’s just every manager has their philosophy and way they want to play,” Antonio said.



“It’s just one of those things in football where managers can feel like you are the one for them and sometimes you’re not. Sometimes you can outlive a manager and sometimes you don’t, so it’s just whether he is willing to stay around and see what happens and if he’ll get some minutes or this season might be the one where he goes ‘you know what, I don’t see myself outliving him, I might have to move on and go somewhere else’. But coming off the bench and giving them their win like that, that’s the best way to show your quality and what you can bring to the team.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Proving his point

Antonio is bang on in how he talks about McTominay going about his business here. If Erik ten Hag doesn’t fancy him, even after McTominay has shown his class, then it might be time for a move at some point.

The Dutch coach clearly has his favourites at Old Trafford and McTominay is not one of them at the moment.

Whether or not Ten Hag changes his mind after the last week or so remains to be seen. But McTominay is showing he is more than good enough and if he’s available, then West Ham might well get in the mix again.

At around £40m, there are worse buys out there and should the Scot be sold, then the Hammers would be more than wise to make their move again.