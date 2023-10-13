West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has blasted England boss Gareth Southgate after leaving midfielder James Ward-Prowse out of his latest England squad.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant spell under David Moyes since his arrival from Southampton this summer.

However, England manager Southgate has looked past the Hammers’ number seven, with the likes of Connor Gallagher and Jordan Henderson preferred to Ward-Prowse.

The decision hasn’t gone down well with West Ham teammate Antonio, who has let rip into Southgate in an honest speech on his podcast.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Michail Antonio on Ward-Prowse’s England snub

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football podcast, 33-year-old Antonio has described Southgate’s decision as ’embarrassing’.

“I’m upset with Gareth Southgate. He might be a new player for me, for West Ham, but he is taking the mick mate!

“He is taking the mick. James Ward Prowse, how on earth is he not getting a call up? It’s embarrassing. It’s embarrassing.

“The stats that he has, everything he is doing, he’s been playing week in, week out for years. He keeps on bringing people that aren’t even playing – it’s mad.

“I respect the players that are going there are quality but if you are not playing you should not be going to International football.”

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Ward-Prowse fully deserving of England call-up

In his first interview as the Three Lions boss, Southgate admitted that he would only select players who are playing regularly for their club side.

However, in recent times the likes of Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips have consistently been selected despite rarely featuring for Manchester United and Manchester City respectively.

Ward-Prowse has been consistent for the Irons but has been overlooked for a deserved call-up once again.