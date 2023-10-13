Michail Antonio says what’s happened to £7m West Ham player would be huge news if he played for Arsenal

Michail Antonio has spoken about West Ham United’s current goalkeeping situation – comparing it to that of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Lukasz Fabianski has been the Hammers’ number one keeper for the last five or so seasons, but David Moyes has decided against keeping the 38-year-old as his first choice.

Instead, Moyes has utilised Alphonse Areola with the Frenchman starting every Premier League game so far this campaign.

33-year-old Antonio admitted that it was a bold choice by the boss, but the situation hasn’t been spoken about enough.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Michail Antonio on West Ham’s ‘keeper situation

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, the West Ham striker spoke openly about the predicament Moyes finds himself in, comparing it to that of Arteta at Arsenal.

“It’s not been in the spotlight but West Ham right now we have Areola in goal. For the last four or five years, Lukas Fabianski has been unbelievable. He has pulled us out of some unbelievable situations, and he has been unreal.

“Beginning of this season the gaffer goes I’m making Alphonse number one this year.

“It’s because he’s not at Arsenal why it’s not been talked about so much. But Lukas has been unbelievable and he could easily have been our number one this year.

“But we have two unbelievable keepers and the gaffer has made Alphonse number one and he’s been unbelievable this year.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Antonio feeling sorry for Fabianski

It’s safe to say from his quotes, that Antonio feels quite sorry for Fabianski after the decision made by Moyes this summer.

It’s no disrespect to Areola and his performances for the Hammers, but after such a successful time at the club, Antonio feels as though the situation has gone under the radar.

However, Fabianski is 38 years old and undoubtedly coming to the end of his career – with a change expected at some point, especially with the quality 30-year-old Areola possesses.