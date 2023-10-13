West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has spoken about Callum Wilson after the Newcastle United striker’s 12-minute cameo last weekend.

The pair faced off at the London Stadium during the 2-2 draw, with 31-year-old Wilson coming off the bench late on to try and clinch a winner for Eddie Howe’s side.

Meanwhile, Irons forward Antonio started the fixture but was substituted in the 75th after failing to make a huge impact on the encounter.

Antonio spoke about the game recently, admitting his fellow striker failed to deliver after his substitution last weekend.

Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Michail Antonio on Wilson ‘just giving fouls away’

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Antonio joked about Wilson’s cameo – stating that he only gave away free kicks after replacing Alexander Isak.

“He comes on the field and they were winning 2-1, we bag and it’s 2-2. He just came on to give away fouls. Man was just giving away fouls all the time!”

The Newcastle United striker made two fouls after his substitution in the 86th minute, only having three touches of the ball as West Ham pressed for a winner after Mohammed Kudus’ late leveller.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Antonio taking the mick out of Wilson

It is safe to say from their podcast with the BBC, that Antonio and Wilson have a great off-field relationship with a lot of banter between the pair.

David Moyes’ side clinched a late equaliser – with that undoubtedly a huge factor in Antonio ripping into Wilson for his impact on the game.

The 33-year-old loved giving the Newcastle striker stick, obviously in good faith with Wilson taking the comments in a light-hearted manner.