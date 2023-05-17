Michail Antonio says there's something that Arsenal fans really 'need to know' now











West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has shared a message with Arsenal fans after last weekend’s defeat to Brighton.

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Antonio and Newcastle forward Callum Wilson were discussing the title race.

Last Sunday looked to be the deciding day at the top of the Premier League.

Having led the league for so long, Arsenal were clinging onto hope going into their match against Brighton.

Manchester City had won earlier in the day, giving themselves a four points advantage.

Arsenal couldn’t close the gap again, losing 3-0 to a sensational Brighton side.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It means Man City will need to lose each of their last three games and Arsenal win their final two to cause an incredible upset.

Michail Antonio has now shared a message with Arsenal fans after the weekend’s disappointment.

He doesn’t think it’s all bad despite the last month being tough to deal with.

Antonio shares message with Arsenal fans

Asked about the title race by Callum Wilson, Antonio said: “It’s over. It’s facts. Man City is going to win one game.

“But what they need to know is, from where they have come last season to where they are this season, they have won.

“They haven’t won the league but they have won. What they have done this season has been unbelievable.

“It’s been a massive achievement on its own, what they have done.

“It’s going to be salty because they wanted to win the league but what they have done this season has been unbelievable.”

As Antonio said, there’s plenty to be positive about for Arsenal fans this season.

Mikel Arteta has created a style of play and culture at the club which should benefit them for years to come.

The incredible rise of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and many other young players is encouraging too.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The future looks bright as well, with Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard looking set to extend their stay at The Emirates.

This summer is set to be a huge one for the club, with some exciting incomings linked with the club.

Arsenal are a side on the up and need to put the disappointment of missing out on the league title behind them quickly.

Show all