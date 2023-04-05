Michail Antonio says Brendan Rodgers would be perfect at Tottenham











West Ham United star Michail Antonio has said that Brendan Rodgers would be perfect for the Tottenham Hotspur manager’s job.

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Antonio was speaking about his old manager.

Antonio and Rodgers worked together at Reading, in one of the 50-year-old manager’s first jobs.

Although his time at the club didn’t end well, Antonio was still incredibly impressed with the Northern Irishman.

Rodgers went on to have a successful spell at Swansea City before taking the Liverpool job, and narrowly missing out on ending their Premier League title duck.

He proved himself once again at Celtic, before several successful years at Leicester City.

Unfortunately, performances and results have suffered this campaign, and the Foxes find themselves in the relegation zone.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Leicester hit the panic button and sacked Rodgers, but Antonio now thinks he’d be perfect for Tottenham.

Spurs need to find the right solution after parting ways with Antonio Conte.

They’ve got nine huge games this season to try and secure Champions League football, and Rodgers is now available immediately.

Antonio backs Rodgers for the Tottenham job

Talking about Rodgers on his podcast, Antonio said: “I think that would be unbelievable. Spurs like to play football, they like to play tight-knit football.

“They’ve got Harry Kane who drops in, they’ve got Son to hit edges. I swear to you, it would work. It would definitely work.

“Rodgers took over at Liverpool, he was two points off winning the Premier League.

“He has the nous, he has the qualities to do it. To be fair, he learnt from one of the best, so he was an apprentice for [Jose] Mourinho.

“I feel it will work, like him going to Spurs will definitely work.”

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Antonio isn’t the only person who sees Rodgers fitting in at Tottenham, with David Seaman also backing the move.

Darren Ambrose on TalkSPORT also believed that bringing in Rodgers may help Spurs sign one of their transfer targets James Maddison.

It’s not an appointment that may inspire too much excitement among the Tottenham fanbase.

However, in his first three seasons at Leicester, he did a fine job, and earned his side an FA Cup.

Daniel Levy will know how important it is for Spurs to break their trophy drought, and Rodgers could be the man to do that.

