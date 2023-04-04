David Seaman thinks Tottenham job would suit 50-year-old manager











Brendan Rodgers has been backed to join a bigger club, perhaps taking the Tottenham Hotspur job, after his sacking from Leicester City at the weekend.

That is the view of David Seaman, speaking on his Seaman Says podcast this week.

Brendan Rodgers is now one of several high-profile managers currently out of work. Leicester confirmed on Sunday that the 50-year-old has left the King Power Stadium.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

It has been a mixed tenure for Rodgers with the Foxes. He won the FA Cup with the club. Meanwhile, they also finished fifth in the Premier League on two occasions. However, he leaves with the side inside the relegation zone.

Rodgers has previously worked with the likes of Liverpool and Celtic. And he has been linked with some top jobs. With that, there are some who could clearly see him in contention at Tottenham.

Seaman could see Rodgers at Tottenham

Spurs, of course, parted company with Antonio Conte during the international break. And the temporary appointment of Cristian Stellini has done little to lift the mood at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Seaman was giving his reaction to Rodgers leaving Leicester when he was asked about the possibility of him ending up at Tottenham. And he suggested that he could see such an appointment.

“I feel Brendan Rodgers will go on to get a bigger club. There’s quite a few vacancies as well,” he told Seaman Says.

“There’s a lot of talk about that, isn’t there. That would suit him I think,” when asked about Tottenham. “I don’t know where the Poch thing is.

“He will go on to bigger and better things I’m sure.”

Tottenham appointing Rodgers would not sit right with a lot of fans. Spurs previously appointed Nuno Espírito Santo after his time at Wolves had gone stale. And it would be a similar situation if they turned to Rodgers now.

The Northern Irishman surely needs to set his sights lower at this stage of his managerial career. His spell at Celtic helped him rebuild his reputation. And he arguably needs to do similar now.

Certainly, with so many exciting names potentially available to Tottenham, the supporters would have a lot of concerns if Rodgers ended up being Conte’s permanent successor.