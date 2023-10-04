Michail Antonio has new idea over what the ref should’ve done during Liverpool vs Spurs

Michail Antonio now has a fresh idea of how Simon Hooper should have handled the situation between Liverpool and Tottenham on Saturday.

Antonio was speaking on the ‘Footballer’s Football Podcast’ and made the suggestion to Callum Wilson.

The striker pointed out that the officials should have in fact tried to rectify the mistake on the pitch following the VAR issue.

Antonio said: “What they could have done, this is what I feel they should have done.

“They could’ve stopped the game, pulled the two captains together and gone, we have messed up massive time here.

“The goal should have stood.

“You speak to the captain of Tottenham and you go ‘do you mind doing us a favour here’ or speak to the manager and say ‘we messed up, do you mind awarding them a goal?’”

And that does seem a sensible suggestion.

Of course, given the fallout Jurgen Klopp is now calling for the game to be replayed.

Luis Diaz’s goal should have stood, but plenty of football fans are pointing out that this isn’t the first wrong decision.

It does seem that this debate will run on for some time, and VAR officials and referees will be under heavy pressure during.

Of course, amid all of this controversy and Antonio’s thoughts, Liverpool and Tottenham are having to continue with their calendar.

Klopp’s side are anticipating the arrival of Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield tomorrow.

And on the other hand, Spurs are preparing for a trip to Luton Town early on Saturday.

Brennan Johnson is set to miss out on Tottenham’s trip to Luton through injury.

Whereas Trent Alexander-Arnold could be a starter for Liverpool tomorrow after returning from his.

Liverpool and Tottenham aren’t set to meet again before May of next year, and it’ll be quite groundbreaking if a replay is agreed before then.