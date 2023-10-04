Jan Vertonghen reacts after Jurgen Klopp asks for Tottenham v Liverpool to be replayed

Tottenham Hotspur cult hero Jan Vertonghen has reacted on social media after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has asked for Spurs v Liverpool to be replayed.

The Spurs defensive icon replied on X to a message posted by The Spurs Web about the huge precedent a replay would set.

“See you in Madrid, Jurgen,” joked the Tottenham fan page, to which Vertonghen replied: “Count me in!”

VAR in England now finds itself in arguably the biggest crisis it has experienced since its implementation.

On Saturday, the Reds lost 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a game that saw a Luis Diaz goal wrongly disallowed for offside.

VAR Darren England and assistant Dan Cook did not overrule the decision – which happened with the scores still at 0-0 – on Saturday.

On Monday, PGMOL released the audio of discussions between the match officials over the offside.

England can be heard saying the check is “perfect” before swearing when he realises that a mistake has been made.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Klopp said, as per BBC Sport: “Something like this never happened, so that is why I think a replay is the right thing to do.

“The audio didn’t change it at all. It is an obvious mistake. There should be solutions for that. The outcome should be a replay. But it probably won’t happen.

“The argument against that would be it opens the gates. It is unprecedented. I’m used to wrong and difficult decisions, but something like this never happened.”

Our view

Honestly, this is a mistake that should’ve never happened. But here we are, and whatever happens, it’s going to be very interesting.

If the game doesn’t get replayed, then Liverpool can feel very hard done by.

Then, say at the end of the season, 1-3 points is all that separates the Reds from something major, it’ll rear its head again.

However, it there is a replay, then it would set a huge precedent and the rulebook would need to be completely rewritten.

Interesting times.