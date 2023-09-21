Michael Owen admitted he was seriously impressed by Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard during their 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven last night.

Owen was covering the match for TNT Sports as Arsenal made their long-awaited return to the Champions League.

They didn’t look overawed by the occasion at all, taking a very early lead through Bukayo Saka.

Leandro Trossard doubled the scoreline before Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard completed the rout.

It was a huge result for Mikel Arteta’s side and one of their most convincing performances of the season.

They’ll be going into Sunday’s derby against Tottenham full of confidence and will need to be at their best to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

One player who stood out for Michael Owen last night was Martin Odegaard who once again led from the front for Arsenal.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The 24-year-old’s goal was extremely well taken and he unlikely not to have scored at least one more.

But the Norwegian is so important to the Gunners for more than just his goalscoring exploits.

He keeps them ticking in the final third and requires so much attention from defenders that he tends to open up spaces for his teammates to attack.

Owen impressed with Arsenal captain Odegaard

Talking about Arsenal’s skipper, Owen said: “He was sensational, especially in the second half I enjoyed watching him play.

“And it was just the perfect night for Arsenal, absolutely perfect.”

Mikel Arteta decided to rest the likes of Declan Rice, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Bukayo Saka by bringing them off in the second half.

However, Odegaard stayed on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, scoring the final goal of the game with a fantastic finish.

He’s normally a player Arteta tends to bring off towards the end of matches, but his performance was so good that he simply had to stay on the pitch.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Michael Owen had every right to single Odegaard out for praise and it’s no surprise Arsenal are trying to tie him down to a new contract.

He earned rave reviews from his teammates after last night’s match as well.

All attention will now be on Sunday’s North London derby and Odegaard will want to continue his fantastic record against Spurs.

He’s only lost once in his five games against their biggest rivals.