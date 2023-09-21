Arsenal battered PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League last night, and Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber were really impressed by Martin Odegaard’s performance.

The Gunners had been out of the Champions League since 2017, but the way they played at the Emirates last night made it seem like they were never out of it.

Odegaard was the star of the show.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber react after Martin Odegaard wins MOTM award

Arsenal went into the game against PSV Eindhoven as the favourites last night, and they were head and shoulders above the Dutch side.

It took the Gunners just eight minutes to open the scoring. Bukayo Saka gave them the lead from close range before Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus fired them to 3-0 before half-time.

Martin Odegaard then joined the party in the second half with a tremendous long-range goal, and the Norwegian completely deserved to get on the scoresheet for Arsenal.

He was the best player on the pitch from the first minute, and UEFA rightly named him as the Man of the Match after the game.

Odegaard took to Instagram to celebrate Arsenal’s win, and he received a lot of love from his teammates and fans.

An impressed Saka replied, “Skipper”, followed by a fire emoji, while Jurrien Timber and Trossard also replied with emoticons to show their appreciation for Odegaard.

TBR View:

What a fantastic player Martin Odegaard is.

There were a few eyebrows raised when Arsenal signed him on a permanent deal for £30 million (Sky Sports) in the summer of 2021, but that fee looks like a bargain now.

Odegaard has been incredible for the Gunners over the last two years. He scored 15 times last term, and there’s every chance he will better that record this campaign.

Arsenal take on Tottenham next in what will be their toughest game of the season yet. If Odegaard has a good game, the Gunners should be able to pick up all three points quite comfortably.