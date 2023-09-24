Pundit Michael Dawson was seriously impressed with Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter against Watford yesterday.

Dawson was covering Leeds’s 3-0 win at Elland Road on Soccer Saturday.

Daniel Farke’s side have found some form and will be disappointed they only came away with a point against Hull City in midweek.

They put it a much stronger performance against Valerien Ismael’s team yesterday who were heavily indebted to Daniel Bachmann to keep the score down.

Leeds couldn’t find a way through in the first half, but the floodgates opened after the hour mark.

Joel Piroe scored his fourth goal in five games before Sam Byram scored an incredibly rare goal.

The final finish was provided by loanee Jaidon Anthony and Dawson was impressed with Georginio Rutter’s pass for Leeds’s final goal.

Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

The 21-year-old had a tough time during his first six months in the Premier League.

However, Farke has put his faith in the young Frenchman and he’s been rewarded for his patience.

Dawson impressed with Leeds forward Rutter

During the first half, Dawson commented: “I mean Leeds have been absolutely magnificent, if they could put the ball in the back of the net and they didn’t come up against a good keeper in Daniel Bachmann they would have been ahead.

“They’ve just had some good play again, Rutter has been amazing.

“This pass when you see it, he plays it down the left-hand side, outside of his left foot and he just bends it.

“Dan James gets in front of Jamal Lewis, Jamal Lewis does really, really well, he gets back as Dan James is about to pull the trigger and he gives him a slight nudge.

Rutter laid on Leeds’s final goal in the closing moment and Dawson added: “Jaidon Anthony, great finish, but what about the play from Georginio Rutter?

“He’s been absolutely magnificent all game and he sends him through one-v-one with Daniel Bachmann.

“He just opens his body up, puts it in the back of the net, 3-0, three points, game over.”

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Farke said after the match that Rutter needs to stop trying to embarrass the opposition which shows how easy he found yesterday’s match.

He’s earned praise from striking partner Piroe this week and will want to build on his recent strong performances over the course of this season.

It’s going to take a while for the 21-year-old to justify his £35.5m price tag.

If he can help Leeds earn promotion this season then he’ll be well on his way to do so.