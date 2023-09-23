Daniel Farke tells one Leeds player he needs to stop trying to embarrass the opposition after Watford display

Leeds United might have hammered Watford today but Daniel Farke still found time to have a bit of a moan after the game.

Farke watched on as his team smashed their way past the Hornets with another fine display. The Elland Road crowd was delighted and there was some exciting attacking football on display.

Key to that exciting football was the performance of Georgino Rutter. But despite Rutter impressing, Daniel Farke found time to say he was unhappy with one aspect of his play.

Farke tells Rutter to stop embarrassing other players

According to respected Leeds journalist Phil Hay, Farke has had words with Rutter after the game, despite him playing well.

Taking to social media to share the update, Hay explains how Farke has told Rutter to respect and not embarrass opponents while he’s trying to produce moments of magic.

Rutter is playing with huge confidence and showed a moment of skill as early as the 28th minute that displayed just what he’s all about right now.

The forward then went on to set up Jaidon Anthony with a superb piece of play to round off his display.

Keeping things grounded

This is one of the most manager comments you could ever read, isn’t it?

A player finally finds something in his game, excites the crowd, plays well, and then gets told to curb it a bit by his own manager.

Of course, Farke will just be acting in the interests of Rutter and it’s probably a good thing really.

But right now, Rutter just needs to be enjoying his football and while he is enjoying it, Leeds are looking like they’ll benefit from things.