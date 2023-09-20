Joel Piroe says Leeds have a ‘great’ 21-year-old in their ranks who’s so eager to improve

Leeds United forward Joel Piroe has been speaking highly of Whites teammate Georginio Rutter.

The Elland Road summer signing told BBC West Yorkshire Sport that Rutter is a “great lad”.

Piroe also said his fellow forward is eager to learn more about the Championship and improve as a player.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Leeds made a host of signings over the summer, with Piroe arriving for £10.5million from Swansea City.

Since joining the Whites, he and Rutter have started all three matches alongside one another.

In that time, Piroe has registered three goals in as many matches.

Meanwhile, Rutter has scored twice and also provided an assist.

Piroe, speaking to BBC West Yorkshire Sport, was asked about his understanding with Rutter.

“I wouldn’t say teaching but yes we are talking a lot about football,” he said.

“He is a great lad and is open to have a chat about it as well.

“I think I am close to 100 Championship games now and I can give him a little bit of experience for the league to bring and what it needs.

“He’s very open to have that conversation.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Our view

It’s good to hear Piroe speak highly of Rutter, not to mention how the 21-year-old is showing the right attitude and willingness to learn.

The two players seem to be forging a decent working partnership and it’ll be exciting to see how their understanding develops as the season rolls on.

Leeds are next in action on Wednesday night when they head to Hull City. Both are likely to start so let’s see how they continue to fare if they do.