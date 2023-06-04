Michael Dawson admits he’s a fan of 23-year-old forward Tottenham reportedly want to sign











Tottenham Hotspur legend Michael Dawson has admitted he’s a big fan of Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye.

Dawson was speaking to Tottenham’s official website about the newly-promoted teams from the Championship.

Iliman Ndiaye was instrumental in helping Sheffield United return to the Premier League.

Under Paul Heckingbottom, The Blades finished second in the league behind Burnley.

Ndiaye was the club’s top scorer in the league, scoring 14 times and laying on 11 assists.

It’s an impressive record for the 23-year-old who earned international recognition at the same time.

He was called up to the Senegal national team for the World Cup and featured three times in Qatar.

Ndiaye then returned to England and helped his team earn promotion which unsurprisingly has attracted interest from elsewhere.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Spurs have recently been linked with the forward as they look to add to their attacking options.

Dawson has admitted that Ndiaye impressed him last season, suggesting he wouldn’t be against seeing him in a Tottenham shirt one day.

Whether a promoted side is likely to let one of their most important players leave this summer seems unlikely.

However, the right bid would put pressure on Sheffield United to at least consider selling him.

Tottenham legend Dawson impressed with Ndiaye

Speaking about Sheffield United, Dawson said: “Full credit to Paul Heckingbottom. There was talk of players maybe being sold in January, but they kept hold of those players and he took care of what he could, kept morale together and kept getting results.

“Middlesbrough were chasing them down, you wondered if they’d catch Sheffield United at one point, but they stayed strong.

“I was impressed with Iliman Ndiaye (14 goals in the Championship), Oli McBurnie, Sander Berge, Jack Robinson, Billy Sharp in and around the squad.”

Tottenham already have plenty of attacking options and may not need Ndiaye no matter how impressed Dawson has been with him.

Spurs look set to sign Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent deal soon after a successful 18-month loan spell.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

After the investment they made in Richarlison last summer, they’ll be hoping that pays off in the future.

Another forward isn’t the priority for Tottenham right now.

However, if Ndiaye does become available, they may not want to miss out on the chance to sign a very impressive young player.

