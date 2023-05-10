Report: Tottenham want to sign 15-goal, 11-assist striker amid Harry Kane doubts











Tottenham Hotspur are the latest club to be interested in signing Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye this summer.

The North Londoners’ priority right now is to find and appoint a new manager and a sporting director. Daniel Levy is under a lot of pressure from fans, and he has to get these two appointments right.

Then, Tottenham will have to focus on transfers, with Harry Kane‘s future a big question mark. If the Englishman leaves, they will have to bring in a new striker. Iliman Ndiaye could be an option, according to The Daily Mail.

Tottenham want to sign Iliman Ndiaye from Sheffield United

Harry Kane will enter the final year of his contract at Tottenham this summer.

The Englishman is unquestionably Spurs’ best player. He has carried them for years now, and without him, they would probably be in the bottom half of the table right now.

As much as Spurs fans will hate it, there is a good chance Kane will leave the club this summer. That will be a massive blow for Tottenham, who will have to replace his goals.

Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye, who has had a brilliant season, is reportedly on Spurs’ radar. Daniel Levy sent his scouts to watch the talented Senegal forward, who is on Everton’s wish list as well.

Ndiaye has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions this season, having played as a striker, a second striker and also as an attacking midfielder for the Blades.

He says he’s going to be the best player in the world

If a footballer wants to become the best in the world, the first thing he needs to have is his belief. Ndiaye is definitely full of that.

The Sheffield United star, still only 23, is a very talented player. There is a good chance he’ll leave the Blades this summer, especially as he’s aiming to reach the heights of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ndiaye told Sky Sports last year: “Giving up is not in my dictionary. I’ve always believed that one day I’m going to be the best player in the world and that’s what keeps me going.”

Ndiaye will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and if Tottenham really want him, they should be able to get him before the start of next season.

