Micah Richards thinks Spurs star was best player on the pitch for spell in international clash

Micah Richards has lauded Destiny Udogie following his sensational performance for Italy in their clash with England on Tuesday, with the pundit describing the Tottenham Hotspur star as the best player on the pitch at one stage.

Richards was speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast following the Three Lions’ 3-1 victory which saw Gareth Southgate’s men book their spot at Euro 2024.

Destiny Udogie got his chance to make his first start for Italy in the game, following his debut for the Azzurri at the weekend.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Obviously, the game ended in defeat for Luciano Spalletti’s men. But Udogie was one player who gave a very good account of himself in the game.

Micah Richards lauds Destiny Udogie after Italy display

Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live, Matthew Upson said that Udogie was fantastic for the opening goal. He was the player to drive the side forward before the move which led to Gianluca Scamacca’s strike.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

And Micah Richards has praised Udogie even higher, suggesting that no-one on either side looked better than the youngster.

“I thought Udogie the Spurs left-back, before he got his yellow card, I thought he was outstanding. He was their threat down that left hand side,” Richards told The Rest Is Football.

Gary Lineker replied: “He looks a great signing for Tottenham, doesn’t he?

“He’s only 20, they got him a couple of seasons ago, got him on loan and sent him back on. He was, until he got his yellow card, the best player on the pitch,” Richards added.

Tottenham have a special talent on their hands

That is quite something when you consider that many will remember Tuesday’s game for Jude Bellingham’s performance. Bellingham was electric for the home side.

To have Udogie alongside him for a period of the game is really a statement. But Tottenham fans may not be entirely surprised.

The 20-year-old has been absolutely superb in the early stages of the campaign. He has certainly repaid the faith Ange Postecoglou has shown in him. He has arguably been the best left-back in the Premier League this season.

The £21 million deal looks to be a stunning piece of business right now. And the frightening thought is that Udogie should only continue to get better from here as he features more and more for club and country.