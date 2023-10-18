Matthew Upson has lauded Destiny Udogie for the role the Tottenham Hotspur left-back played in the goal which gave Italy the lead in their Euro 2024 qualifier against England on Tuesday.

Upson was speaking on BBC Radio Five Live as Gianluca Scamacca sent the ball into the roof of the net from close range to stun Wembley after England had made a bright start.

Destiny Udogie was given a chance to make his full debut for the Azzurri having picked up his first cap in the win over Malta at the weekend.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Unfortunately, his first action of the game came as he picked up an early yellow card. An under-hit pass towards the 20-year-old forced the Spurs starlet to bring Phil Foden down before the Manchester City forward could get away.

Destiny Udogie lauded after Italy goal

But then Udogie showed what Tottenham fans have been treated to on plenty of occasions already this season. It was the full-back who burst from his own corner to drive the visitors up the pitch.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

That run then led to Udogie playing the ball off for the move which led to Scamacca breaking the deadlock. And Matthew Upson was full of praise for the Tottenham man’s role in the goal.

“It was a superb move as well from the Italians. Started in the left-hand side. And as we’ve seen him do for Tottenham, Udogie, the way he goes forward, the athleticism this lad has is absolutely superb. He plays a one-two deep in the left-back position. He then runs past Bellingham as the ball’s laid inside. He’s got the power to burst up the pitch,” he told BBC Radio Five Live.

“There aren’t many better from what I’ve seen than Udogie in going forward in those situations. He really is a powerful player. Great speed. And he’s very direct when he runs. When he makes his mind up, he fully commits.”

Tottenham transfer masterstroke

Tottenham deserve huge credit for the deal to sign Udogie. He has been a revelation in the opening stages of the season – as have so many within Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

But Spurs spent £15 million to sign him from Udinese. Obviously, he was not able to make an immediate impact following his move – having stayed in Italy for one more year.

That is proving to be an absolute steal on current evidence. He has arguably been the best left-back in the Premier League so far this season.

And he is now showing that he has plenty to offer on the international stage also.