ESPN pundit blown away by £15m Spurs player who barely stood out before this season

Don Hutchison has been left amazed by the way Destiny Udogie has started this season, admitting that he did not think of the Tottenham Hotspur left-back as a standout player when he had seen him playing for Udinese.

Hutchison was speaking on ESPN as he named the Spurs defender in his Premier League team of the season so far, with Micky van de Ven, James Maddison and Son Heung-min also getting into the side.

Destiny Udogie was something of a forgotten signing for Spurs fans after the 2022 summer transfer window. The 20-year-old signed for an initial £15 million. But he remained with Udinese for a loan spell before making the switch to North London.

Expectations may have been low heading into this campaign. He was not signed by Ange Postecoglou. And he is only a young player. So it would have been a brave call to give him a chance.

Destiny Udogie has made an outstanding start to Premier League career

Thankfully, Postecoglou is not afraid to make a brave decision. And he has put his full faith in the Italian. Needless to say, that faith has been repaid in some style.

Udogie has been exceptional for Tottenham. And Don Hutchison included him in his Premier League team of the season so far.

“Udogie, I think, has been amazing,” he told ESPN.

“I saw him when he was at Udinese quite a few times. And I thought he was good, wasn’t a standout player. But now, he’s come back to Spurs and been amazing.”

Spurs will be desperate to continue to prove doubters wrong

It is hard to argue with Hutchison’s assessment. Udogie has been a revelation, just like several of his Tottenham teammates.

Not only has he adapted to the Premier League, but he has also coped with what Postecoglou is demanding of him. And he appears to be thriving.

Spurs still have a fair amount to prove after the international break. Many still appear to be expecting them to fall away at some stage after setting the early pace.

But they have so many players who have surpassed expectations already – including Udogie – so there will be optimism that they can continue to silence their doubters for some time yet.