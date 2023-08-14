Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards has claimed that something has happened at Tottenham Hotspur this summer that James Maddison wasn’t expecting.

Richards was speaking on Sky Sports (13/8 1:46pm) of Tottenham’s opening Premier League match.

Ange Postecoglou would have known he faced a tough task defeating Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Spurs only narrowly finished above the Bees last season and fell to a 3-1 defeat in their final home game of last season.

However, Tottenham got off to the best possible start, with Cristian Romero nodding in a James Maddison free kick.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Maddison assisted Emerson Royal for Tottenham’s second goal too and already looks like an astute signing.

Richards believes that Maddison wouldn’t have been expecting Harry Kane to leave Tottenham this summer.

Playing alongside the 30-year-old would have been the dream for Maddison who could have created so many chances for the club’s record scorer.

However, he’s already made a great impression and his Spurs teammates are benefitting from his brilliant creativity.

Richards thinks Maddison would be surprised by Kane’s Tottenham exit

Speaking about the 26-year-old, Richards said: “It was strange because obviously he probably thought Harry Kane was going to stay.

“So, in terms of how he would have adapted his game to cater for Harry Kane.

“But I just think he’s a wonderful player. Whether he’s playing as a number ten, number eight, he’s good on the ball, good from set pieces.

“I think he’s going to have a real impact in this Spurs team.”

Richards’s prediction about Maddison came true straight away as he had a huge impact in Tottenham’s opening game.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

He and Yves Bissouma looked nailed on to play a lot of football in Spurs’s midfield this season.

The pair shone against Brentford and alongside Oliver Skipp did really well against an organised Brentford side.

There’s a lot of pressure on Richarlison, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski to pick up where Kane left off in terms of scoring goals.

None of them could find the back of the net yesterday, but Maddison is sure to provide plenty of chances for each of them.