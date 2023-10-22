Micah Richards says 21-year-old Everton player was superb yesterday despite Liverpool defeat

Micah Richards has now been full of praise for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite following his promising display against Liverpool.

Despite the loss, Richards thought Everton looked strong defensively and gave credit to Branthwaite and James Tarkowski.

The pundit was speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day, but did ultimately admit that Ashley Young’s red card ruined the prospect of a result.

Richards said: “But I do think Everton were very good today, Branthwaite defensively was really good, Tarkowski made some really good blocks.

“But yeah, the sending off killed them.”

Therefore, Richards must think that Sean Dyche has the makings of an excellent centre-back partnership for years to come.

Of course, Branthwaite has now signed a new long-term contract with Everton following the progress he’s shown this season.

Dyche has regularly switched between the likes of Michael Keane and Conor Coady in the past looking for Tarkowski’s perfect partner.

However, the manager may finally be able to settle on the 21-year-old who looks to have improved a lot during his year in Holland.

Richards thinks Everton are well set with Tarkowski and Branthwaite

Of course, Dyche’s biggest decision now will be at full-back.

Ashley Young may now lose his spot to Nathan Patterson beyond his suspension such is the level of competition between the two.

Seamus Coleman has been a big miss at right-back, and it remains to be seen just how fit the 35-year-old will return.

On the left, Vitaliy Mykolenko looks set for an extended run in the side, even if Dyche has dropped him on occasion.

As Richards points out, there is a lot to be optimistic about for Everton, and Branthwaite’s emergence is a key reason.

Dyche’s plans seemingly do fall heavily on Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fitness once again, who is now proving more effective than Beto.

But if this squad and XI can stay fit, then Everton should see a further upturn in results.

And Ally McCoist was correct in his praise for Abdoulaye Doucoure, another player proving vital for Dyche.