Conor Coady names the Everton player who just never gets enough credit

Conor Coady has now claimed that Seamus Coleman simply doesn’t get enough credit for the huge role he plays behind the scenes at Everton.

Coady was speaking on the ‘Monday Night Club’ on BBC Sounds and said that Coleman was crucial in his efforts off the pitch.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Of course, Coady is now playing his football at Leicester City after Everton chose not to make his loan permanent last season.

And looking back at that campaign, Coady thought Coleman was so important in Everton avoiding relegation.

He shared: “Seamus is one of the best people in football.

“What he thinks of that football club, I don’t think he gets enough credit for.

“He’s been there all of his life, all of his football career really and what he was doing with the lads and what he does on a daily basis, I’ll be honest, he’s brilliant.

MORE EVERTON STORIES

“He drags people through. For me, a big reason why Everton are still in the Premier League is because of Seamus Coleman.

“Just because of his talking and I’ll be honest he has meetings himself, pulls the lads himself.

“He has meetings with a few of us and he spoke to a few of us about what he wanted to do and we were with him the whole way.

Coady enjoyed playing alongside Coleman at Everton

Of course, 35-year-old Coleman has been missing for all of the season thus far with a knee injury.

The Ireland international may be on the cusp of a return but will surely need to be eased into things very slowly.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Ashley Young and Nathan Patterson have been sharing the responsibilities in his absence, and Sean Dyche seems reluctant to settle on just one choice.

Young’s experience on the pitch could prove vital in the absence of Everton’s captain.

However, judging by Coady’s comments, Coleman will still be playing a considerable role off the pitch for Everton right now.

And although there’s been something of an upturn in results of late, the Merseyside derby will be a big test of where Dyche’s side sit.