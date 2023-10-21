Ally McCoist so impressed by one Everton star despite Liverpool loss

Ally McCoist lauded Abdoulaye Doucoure during the latter stages of the Merseyside derby on Saturday, suggesting that the Everton midfielder was potentially the best player on the pitch.

McCoist was speaking on TNT Sports (broadcast on 21/10; 14:23) after the Mali international made a crucial tackle as Mohamed Salah tried to break into the Everton penalty area.

Obviously, the derby proved to be a disappointment for Sean Dyche’s side. Ashley Young’s red card largely ended the visitors’ hopes of securing a surprise win at Anfield. And they were on the wrong side of a hugely controversial decision to not send Ibrahima Konate off in the second-half.

Ultimately, Liverpool got two goals to snatch the three points. But Everton defended brilliantly to frustrate the Reds for the large majority of the game.

Abdoulaye Doucoure impresses despite Everton defeat

And one of those who really stood out was Abdoulaye Doucoure. The 30-year-old did not really get the opportunity to play as a number 10. Instead, his defensive capabilities were tested.

According to Whoscored, Doucoure won two tackles, made four clearances and four interceptions. No player completed more dribbles than him either.

And after he made a brilliant challenge to win the ball back from Salah, Ally McCoist suggested Doucoure had been hugely impressive.

“What a tackle. Do you know something, he might be in the running for the best player on the pitch today. I think Doucoure’s been excellent. Those three in front of that back five,” he told TNT Sports.

Encouraging signs for the Toffees, despite the result

It will be little comfort to Sean Dyche right now, but his Everton side gave a good account of themselves in the circumstances.

That spirit will make a big difference in some of those crucial moments in the season. And certainly, we have surely seen enough to think that another nail biting final day is not on the cards for the Toffees.

There are some areas for real concern. Everton’s current squad are never going to be the most prolific goalscorers. And it was a big mistake from such an experienced campaigner such as Ashley Young to get sent off.

But things have looked a little better for Everton in the last few weeks. And Doucoure was not alone in showing that he is up for the fight that the Toffees face over the course of the campaign.