Micah Richards raves about £30m player who Tottenham could reportedly sign this summer











Micah Richards has labelled Everton star Jordan Pickford a ‘top goalkeeper’ amid claims Tottenham Hotspur want to sign him this summer.

Spurs are expected to bring in a new shot-stopper over the summer after a difficult campaign for their club captain Hugo Lloris.

The 35-year-old has been a fantastic servant for the club over the years and was arguably one of the best in the world in his position during his prime years.

But Lloris’ best days in a Tottenham shirt seem to be behind him and The Times reported this week that he’s received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

Tottenham have been linked with moves for a host of goalkeepers ahead of the summer and Jordan Pickford is reportedly on their radar.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Indeed, The Mirror reports that Pickford is seen as an option for Spurs as uncertainty surrounds Lloris’ future.

And Micah Richards was full of praise for the England international on Sky Sports today.

Richards raves about Pickford

Richards was speaking about Pickford before Everton’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

The Sky Sports pundit compared the Toffees star to former Man City and Tottenham goalkeeper Joe Hart.

“He reminds me a little bit of Joe Hart, the way they are as characters in the dressing room,” Richards said. “A lot of people would say it’s too much, but I think it makes them who they are to this team.

“He’s managed to taper a little bit and he’s spoken about that himself. But I think this could be an important game for him.

“Sometimes when Everton are doing well and he’s not got too much to do, people can say he makes mistakes. He’s going to get his goal peppered today with Man City and the quality they have. I think this could be an ideal game for him because his reaction saves are what he does best.

“I think he’s a top goalkeeper. Yes, he’s made mistakes in the past but in the running for Everton, I think he’s a man who could give them the best possible chance [of avoiding relegation].”

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

While Pickford couldn’t help Everton pick up a much-needed result against the Premier League champions today, he has been a standout performer between the sticks this season.

The 29-year-old could be on the move this summer too, despite the fact he put pen to paper on a new contract just a few months ago.

While the Toffees will probably be keen to fetch more than the £30 million they paid for him back in 2017, he could be a brilliant option for Spurs.

