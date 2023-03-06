Micah Richards now says he’s been really impressed by Arsenal man Reiss Nelson's determination











Micah Richards has now shared how impressed he’s been with Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson’s determination.

Richards was writing in the Daily Mail, and shared his thoughts on Arsenal’s latest match winner.

Arsenal maintained their five-point gap at the top of the Premier League in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Having gone 2-0 down to Bournemouth, Arsenal fought back in the second-half through two unlikely goal scorers.

Thomas Partey started the comeback before Ben White scored his first goal for the club.

Reiss Nelson then produced the biggest moment of his professional career in the 97th minute.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

His strike from the edge of the box flew past Neto in the Bournemouth goal and created pandemonium in the stands.

Micah Richards has praised Reiss Nelson’s determination and enthusiasm at Arsenal.

The 23-year-old has had to be patient for opportunities throughout this career.

He may now have done enough to force Mikel Arteta to give him more chances before the end of the season.

Richards full of praise for Arsenal forward Nelson

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Richards said: ‘I did some work with the FA a couple of years ago that involved doing interviews at St George’s Park.

‘I spent time with England’s Under 21 squad and one of the guys I dealt with was Reiss Nelson. What an impression he made.

‘Full of enthusiasm and determination, he knew he had to be patient but he was convinced he had the talent.

‘An attitude like that takes you a long way in football and he got his reward with that beautiful strike to score the most important goal of Arsenal’s season.

‘I wish him every success.’

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

No sooner had Nelson scored an incredible goal for the Gunners, he was linked with a move away from the club.

His contract expires at the end of the season, and Fabrizio Romano has suggested Nelson would love to stay.

However, Everton are also keen on Nelson, and have a history of poaching wingers from the Emirates.

Nelson has clearly made a big impression on Micah Richards, and could do the same for Arsenal before the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping every member of the squad can chip in by the time the campaign is over.

The 23-year-old has shown he could now be the difference between finishing first and second this season.

Show all