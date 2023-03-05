Everton among clubs eyeing move for Arsenal starlet Reiss Nelson











Everton are one of a number of sides interested in signing Reiss Nelson, with 90min reporting that Arsenal are not close to agreeing a new contract with the 23-year-old.

Of course, Nelson has potentially written his name into Gunners folklore after scoring the winning goal against Bournemouth on Saturday to complete their dramatic turnaround. His cameo left Mikel Arteta stunned.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

But his future is uncertain. As reported by 90min, Nelson is out of contract at the Emirates at the end of the season. And he has hardly featured for Arteta’s side this term. His appearance on Saturday was only his third in the Premier League.

Everton eyeing Nelson

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal would like to keep Nelson. 90min reports that they are in talks with the attacking midfielder over a new deal in North London.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

However, they are not close to agreeing terms. And there are a host of teams interested in signing Nelson in the summer.

90min claims that the likes of West Ham, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Southampton want him. Meanwhile, Everton are also admirers of the youngster.

Obviously, if Nelson decides to leave Arsenal this summer, you would imagine that the prospect of playing regularly is the main reason for his departure. And thus, a club like Everton may appeal to him, despite their current turmoil.

You would think Nelson would not want to play in the Championship. He has three goals and two assists in just three substitute appearances in the top-flight. But Everton is a massive club whatever division they find themselves in.

He is a ‘special‘ talent. And Arsenal will hope that he will follow in Eddie Nketiah’s footsteps by signing a new deal. But clearly, the amount of interest in him is probably not going to do the league leaders many favours.