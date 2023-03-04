Fabrizio Romano shares Reiss Nelson update after dramatic late Arsenal winner v Bournemouth











Reiss Nelson scored a superb late winner for Arsenal as they saw off Bournemouth today to spark dramatic scenes at The Emirates.

Nelson appeared from nowhere to become the hero of the day for Arsenal as they continued their march for the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City.

And among all the reaction on Twitter, Fabrizio Romano was right on the ball in explaining what Nelson wants to do next. The midfielder’s contract is set to expire this summer but Romano claims that Nelson would love to stay.

Nelson has played the smallest of parts for Arsenal this season but got arguably the biggest moment of the campaign so far.

Mikel Arteta will be delighted with the contribution from Nelson. The Arsenal boss will love the fact that such a bit-part player has played such a big role in the most dramatic moment of the season.

TBR’s View: Reiss Nelson can be Arsenal hero in one big moment

In terms of the players who have had an impact for Arsenal this season, it’s hard to imagine that Reiss Nelson would be the one to be such a hero.

Nelson has had to be so so patient at Arsenal but he got his moment in the sun here in front of The Emirates crowd.

In terms of huge moments at the club this season, this is the biggest. Nelson has eclipsed the moment from Jorginho at Villa Park, which looked impossible not so long ago.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images