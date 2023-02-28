Micah Richards admits Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah has shocked him recently











Micah Richards has now admitted he’s been shocked by Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah recently.

Richards was speaking on The Monday Night Club about the young striker’s recent performances.

Nketiah was dropped to the bench by Mikel Arteta for Saturday’s trip to Leicester City.

His replacement Leandro Trossard found the back of the net with a stunning strike just before half-time.

Unfortunately, it was ruled out after a VAR check, but he still provided the assist for Gabriel Martinelli’s all-important goal.

Photo by Stephen White – CameraSport via Getty Images

Nketiah came off the bench for the final 20 minutes, but couldn’t do anything to extend Arsenal’s advantage.

It now means he’s failed to score in seven of Arsenal’s last eight league games, with is a worrying run.

Richards admitted that Nketiah has shocked him recently, but not in a negative way.

He believes that the 23-year-old has still exceeded expectations despite not finding the back of the net as much as he would like.

Richards suggests Arsenal forward Nketiah has shocked him recently

Speaking on The Monday Night Club, Richards said: “I don’t think he will feel sorry for himself.

“Do you remember the documentary, the Arsenal one and it was [Sambi] Lokonga I think he was speaking to and he was like ‘what are you moaning for?’ And he was saying that he was always ready when needed.

“Let’s be honest if Nketiah doesn’t play until the end of the season and he wins a Premier League medal do you think he’s going to be moaning?

“Of course, he wants to play games, but it’s a team effort. Everyone is going to be used and, in the games, he’s played he’s done really well.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

“People will argue he should have scored more goals and he missed a few headers against Man City but his overall impact in the team has been greater than anyone would have expected.

“Everyone would have said that Arsenal can’t win the league now because they have Nketiah up front but he has played a key role in where they are in the league.

“So, if he has to sit out from time to time, yes it disheartens any player, but it’s the end goal. It’s not individual, it’s a team and he’s done his part so far.”

Arteta finally taking opportunity to rotate Arsenal squad

One of the hallmarks of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side this season has been its consistency.

Even when Gabriel Jesus was ruled out with a serious injury, Arteta made sure to keep the rest of his side exactly the same.

Nketiah has shown with his recent performances that he’s not just a poached in front of goal.

Photo by Stephen White – CameraSport via Getty Images

As Richards said, Arsenal will be pleased with how Nketiah has done, even if he’s missed some big chances.

Paul Merson has backed him to start against Everton tomorrow, which will be a fantastic opportunity to rediscover his form.

Arteta has suggested Jesus is ‘progressing really well’, and he could be involved again sooner rather than later.

Show all