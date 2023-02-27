Merson says he'd be stunned if 23-year-old didn't start next Arsenal game











Paul Merson has told Sky Sports that he is not sure that Leandro Trossard worked as a striker for Arsenal in their win over Leicester City, while he added that he would be shocked if Eddie Nketiah did not start against Everton.

Trossard led the line at the King Power Stadium. It proved to be a successful trip for the Gunners, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring the only goal.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Trossard replaced Nketiah up front, with the 23-year-old dropping down to the bench. Mikel Arteta suggested afterwards that the striker was dealing with a minor injury.

Merson backs Nketiah to return to starting lineup

Nketiah has now gone six games without a goal in all competitions. It has not hurt Arsenal too much, with Arteta’s men still top of the table. But obviously, Arsenal are going to struggle to get themselves across the line if their striker is not scoring goals.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

But Merson feels that the Gunners were not as good with Trossard up front. And he expects Nketiah to return to the side for when they face Everton on Wednesday.

“I wasn’t sure about Leandro Trossard playing up front, I didn’t think it worked. I’d have brought Eddie Nketiah on at half-time because for all the play Arsenal had they didn’t look like scoring in the first half. The VAR decision to disallow Trossard’s goal was a brilliant spot,” he told Sky Sports.

“Trossard playing in that position did mean they could keep possession because he was coming short for the ball. It was like Man City from last season playing a false nine.

“That said, it was a good decision to give Nketiah a rest and I’d be shocked if he didn’t play against Everton on Wednesday. So it’s a masterstroke really to get him out of the firing line to recharge.”

Nketiah deserves real credit. It is easy to forget now just how much of a blow it appeared to be when Gabriel Jesus sustained a serious injury at the World Cup.

Arsenal were five points clear of Manchester City when the Premier League season stopped for the tournament in Qatar. And should they win against Everton this weekend, they will return to being ahead by five.

Nketiah has struggled in front of goal of late. However, he has scored some crucial goals in recent months. And that has meant that Arsenal have been able to cope, so far, without Jesus.

So it would be no surprise if Arteta did indeed decide to pick Nketiah ahead of Trossard against the Toffees.