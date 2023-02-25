Charles Watts discusses 'positive' Arsenal update ahead of Leicester clash











Charles Watts has described the latest fitness updates from Arsenal as “really positive news”.

The Goal.com Arsenal correspondent took to Twitter with his opinion as well as a link to his article on Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus.

On Friday, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta hinted that Thomas Partey could be available for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Leicester City.

Photo by Stephanie Meek – CameraSport via Getty Images

Speaking ahead of the match, the Arsenal manager seemed somewhat optimistic about the 29-year-old’s likelihood of returning.

Arteta told the Arsenal media team on Friday: “The question mark is on Thomas.

“He hasn’t trained much but it looks like he could be available, so let’s see how he trains today.

On Partey’s return giving Arsenal a boost, Arteta said: “Yeah. He’s a really important player for us, who we missed in the last few games.

“Hopefully he can be available.”

Likewise, Jesus is on the right track with regards to his recovery from the injury he suffered at the 2022 World Cup.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“He’s progressing really well,” said Arteta.

“He’s doing more and more on the field and he’s not reacting [negatively], so that’s really positive.

“We want to have him as quickly as possible but also respect the timeframe we got from the doctor and the specialists.

“He’s really pushing the boundaries right now.”

Watts took to Twitter to praise what he heard from Arteta, but also backed Jorginho to play ahead of Partey.

“No need to take risks,” he wrote.

Arsenal are hoping to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, for a few hours at least.

The Gunners face Leicester at 3pm GMT on Saturday, while Manchester City take on Bournemouth at 5:30pm GMT.