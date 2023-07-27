Paul Merson says Manchester United must sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane in order to compete for a Premier League title this season.

The pundit stated that they’ll only be competing for a top-four spot otherwise.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Merson shared the view on Twitter following United’s 2-0 pre-season loss to Real Madrid.

He said: “Man Utd need to get Kane…get Kane will challenge for the Premier League don’t get Kane fighting for a top four spot.”

Merson’s comments may be alarming to Tottenham Hotspur fans who will not want to see any more encouragement for Kane to leave.

Spurs enjoyed a 5-1 friendly win against Singapore’s Lion City Sailors yesterday and will now hope their pre-season goes from strength to strength.

And with no clarity over ‘underrated’ Harry Kane’s future at this point, the subject will likely be one fans want to avoid.

With several huge clubs interested in Kane, a move to Manchester United is thought to be very unlikely.

Reports suggested that the club won’t sanction a sale to a Premier League rival and United’s interest seems to be close to finished.

But it’s needless to say all the while Kane is yet to agree to a new contract at Spurs the talk will continue.

Merson says Tottenham’s Kane could lift United to a league title

If, as Merson suggests, Tottenham were to lose Kane this summer, that would surely spark Spurs into the market themselves.

And it would seem that Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani may be their striker of choice should the situation come.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

However, it must be very hard for Spurs fans to imagine a future without their captain Harry Kane at all.

Ange Postecoglou will be hoping for the sake of his tenure that he’s not the man to have to complete the post-Kane rebuild.

Postecoglou surely has ambitions of lifting trophies with Spurs and that will no doubt be helped with Harry Kane around.

Whilst Merson’s opinion on Kane may be correct, Tottenham would surely never sanction the move.

Spurs need Harry Kane more than ever, a season in which they’ll need to return to Champions League football.