Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest information he’s heard about Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham Hotspur.

Romano was speaking on The Debrief about the 29-year-old as speculation continues about where he’ll be playing his football next season.

Tottenham find themselves in a very difficult position right now.

Harry Kane is still under contract for the next 12 months, but won’t want to lose their most valuable asset on a free transfer.

Although the option to discuss a new deal is on the cards, it doesn’t appear as though Kane is interested in starting talks while the transfer window is open.

They’ve received two bids from Bayern Munich but Daniel Levy hasn’t entertained them.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

The German giants have offered significantly below what Spurs would be willing to accept.

However, Levy has been told by owner Joe Lewis he has to accept a bid this summer if Kane isn’t going to extend his stay at the club.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has now shared what he’s heard about Kane’s future at Tottenham.

The responsibility lies with Levy to make the final call on what happens this summer.

Romano shares latest on Kane’s future at Tottenham

Asked about the 29-year-old forward, Romano said: “I’m sure that in the end it’s going to be [up to] Daniel Levy to decide on this story.

“The crucial position is that the Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to make a decision on Harry Kane and from what I’m hearing still no decision has been made.

“I expect Bayern to bid again for sure. I think it could happen this week or next week but in any case Bayern will submit a new proposal for Harry Kane after two bids were rejected, €70m, €80m plus add-ons.

“But Bayern will return and Bayern internally are very confident. They feel the player wants to go there.

“This is the feeling they internally at Bayern, it’s about appealing to the board but also Thomas Tuchel.

“Thomas Tuchel is a really crucial figure in this story, he’s really pushing to have Harry Kane.

“He’s sent very clear messages to Harry Kane’s camp to make them understand how crucial Harry Kane would be to his project at Bayern.

“So, they are working on it and they will bid again, then it depends on Daniel Levy because we know how complicated it is to deal with Tottenham, especially when it’s about Harry Kane.”

Photo by Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Romano saying Bayern will bid for Kane again may force Tottenham to decide on his future sooner rather than later.

Ange Postecoglou will want clarity on his squad sooner rather than later as he prepares for his first Premier League campaign.

The club have started to line up potential replacements in case Kane does move on.

However, the best-case scenario is still to convince the legendary striker to put pen to paper.