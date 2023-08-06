Media very impressed with 21-year-old Everton man vs Sporting yesterday

The media were really impressed by young Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite against Sporting CP yesterday.

The local media in Liverpool reviewed Everton’s 1-0 win over the Portuguese giants at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche’s side face Fulham next week at the beginning of their Premier League campaign.

After avoiding relegation on the final day of the season last year, Everton will be hoping to avoid that stress during the upcoming campaign.

The squad needs widespread investment, however, only two new players have been brought in so far.

Ashley Young started in defence yesterday, although Arnaut Danjuma didn’t feature.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the game’s only goal from the penalty spot, completing 45 minutes of action before being replaced at half-time.

Photo by Emma Simpson/Everton FC via Getty Images

Neal Maupay came on in his place, but it was Jarrad Branthwaite who impressed for Everton against Sporting after being introduced during the break.

The 21-year-old may not be a new signing, but he could end up making a huge impact this season after being away from the club last year.

He arrives back at Goodison Park after a brilliant 12 months at PSV Eindhoven and a successful campaign with England’s Under-21s in the summer.

Branthwaite impresses for Everton against Sporting

After the match, the Liverpool Echo gave Branthwaite and 8/10 rating and said: ‘Another composed display from the young centre-back, who also made a great interception to keep out a Sporting chance. Has certainly given his manager plenty to think about.’

Branthwaite received a 7/10 from Liverpool World who delivered a similar thought about the defender: ‘Won plenty of headers and made one perfectly-timed slide tackle in his own box. Given Dyche plenty of food for thought.’

The towering defender could have a role to play for Everton next season after doing well against Sporting yesterday.

He helped PSV Eindhoven qualify for the Champions League last season as they narrowly avoided winning the Eredivisie.

His performances in the Netherlands earned him a place in England’s Under-21 squad that won the European Championships.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Branthwaite is on Manchester United’s radar and there’s talk that he wouldn’t hesitate leaving Goodison Park if offered the opportunity.

Dyche might have to make clear to Branthwaite what role he’s going to play next season.

If he’s not going to be a key part of his plans, then he may look to move on to earn the minutes he needs to keep developing.