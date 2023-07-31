Manchester United consider surprise move for Everton player van Nistelrooy called a ‘great talent’

Manchester United have considered making a surprise move for Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite as they look to strengthen their options at centre-back.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail’s Transfer Confidential piece, which notes that Erik ten Hag’s side have also got their eye on Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Jarrad Branthwaite may have his sights set on a breakout year in the Premier League. The 21-year-old has made a handful of appearances for Everton. However, he spent last season out on loan in the Netherlands.

Manchester United considering Branthwaite

His time with PSV Eindhoven saw Branthwaite really impress. Ruud van Nistelrooy labelled him a ‘great talent‘. And it appears that his performances have put him on the radar of other clubs.

Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, his name has been floated as a potential candidate as Manchester United continue to target a new centre-back this summer.

It is noted that United are still on the lookout for another goalkeeper, a centre-back and midfield. And Branthwaite is one of the players in contention for the backline.

Everton are in a really difficult position in the transfer window. Sean Dyche is still paying the price for the mistakes made under previous managers. And thus, the Toffees may have to sell before they can go and spend money on new signings.

With that, players that they would ideally like to keep may perhaps be available. And it would be interesting to see if Branthwaite is one of those who could potentially leave.

Much may depend on whether Manchester United do bid, and what they offer if so. But it may be something for Everton to keep in mind while Ten Hag has not got a new defender through the door.