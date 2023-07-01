Jarrad Branthwaite will return to Everton after the European Under-21 Championships with England but would not hesitate to leave again to get a transfer to PSV Eindhoven.

That is according to the Liverpool Echo, which claims that Branthwaite would not hesitate to re-sign for PSV Eindhoven. The 21-year-old spent the 2022/23 term on loan to the Eredivisie outfit from Everton. He also left a glowing impression on the hierarchy at the Philips Stadion.

Branthwaite helped Boren finish second in the standings to Feyenoord and to qualify for the Champions League qualifiers again. PSV Eindhoven also won the KNVB Cup after edging AFC Ajax on penalties in the final. Branthwaite played all 120 minutes at Stadion Feyenoord.

Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

PSV Eindhoven want a permanent transfer for Branthwaite

Branthwaite enjoyed 36 appearances in all during his loan transfer with PSV Eindhoven, with the Everton ace also scoring four goals. He further laid on two assists. While the centre-half netted two of his efforts during the KNVB Cup round of 16 to seal a 3-1 win over FC Emmen.

Now, PSV Eindhoven are interested in a permanent transfer but Everton are unlikely to grant Branthwaite the move. Philips Stadion chiefs remain hopeful of tempting the Toffees into an agreement. Yet the deal is currently viewed as unlikely without sizable progress being made.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Everton expect Branthwaite back at Finch Farm for pre-season

Everton expect to see Branthwaite back at Finch Farm when Sean Dyche’s team reconvenes for pre-season training. He is currently away with England’s Under-21 team at the European Championships in Romania and Georgia. The Young Lions play their quarter-final on Sunday.

Branthwaite only played in England’s final Group C fixture as the Young Lions beat Germany 2-0. He has also only appeared 13 times with the Toffees’ first-team to date. Carlo Ancelotti afforded him five of his outings and called Branthwaite a ‘terrific footballer’ in August 2020.