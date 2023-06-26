Arsenal ready to double £50m player’s salary with Gunners now preparing bid

Jurrien Timber is expected to double his wages should he complete a move to Arsenal from Ajax during the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which suggests that the Gunners are set to continue talks with the Eredivisie side after an initial bid was turned down.

Photo by Patrick Goosen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Arsenal appear to have identified Jurrien Timber as a key target at the back in this window. The Daily Mail reports that Mikel Arteta’s men have seen a £30 million bid rejected.

Arsenal ready to double Timber’s salary

Ajax want £50 million for the 22-year-old. So there is some distance between the two clubs. However, Timber is very keen to make the move to the Emirates.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

In fact, the Daily Mail reports that the versatile centre-back is in line to double his salary should he get a move to Arsenal across the line this summer.

And the Gunners are now expected to return with a fresh bid.

It does appear that Arsenal are doing all they can to get the majority of their business done early on in the window. And you would think that that would only benefit them at the start of next season.

They could potentially bring in a new spine to their side, with Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz all on the radar. The Evening Standard recently suggested that the latter is now expected to join in a £65 million deal.

But obviously, supporters cannot forget that Arsenal still need to make quite the jump to agree a fee with Ajax for Timber. It is a positive sign that talks with the player have gone well.

But there is still work to do. Hopefully, some progress comes in the days ahead.