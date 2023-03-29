Mauricio Pochettino's chances of getting the Tottenham job may have just improved after big news











Mauricio Pochettino’s chances of landing the Tottenham Hotspur job have surely just improved after the news about Fabio Paratici.

Paratici had his 30-month ban from football activity extended worldwide by FIFA today. The Italian’s ban was initially only imposed in his homeland by the Italian FA, after his former club, Juventus, were found guilty of false accounting back in January.

But with his ban now extended, The Guardian reports that Paratici will have to step away from his role as managing director of football at Tottenham.

Of course, Tottenham parted ways with Antonio Conte on Sunday and Paratici was expected to head up their search for a new manager this summer.

Spurs’ list of potential managerial targets could change significantly with Paratici forced to step away from his duties and in our view, it could boost Mauricio Pochettino’s chances of returning to north London.

Pochettino’s chances of landing Tottenham job have improved

There has been plenty of talk about the possibility of Pochettino returning to Tottenham after he was relieved of his duties back in 2019.

Indeed, Sky Sports journalist Bela Shah even claimed that Tottenham’s players had already contacted the Argentine about a reunion.

Yet, one big stumbling block appeared to be that Paratici is not in favour of hiring the 51-year-old.

Ben Jacobs claimed earlier this month that Paratici favoured a move for former Spain boss Luis Enrique over the Argentine.

There were also doubts over whether or not Pochettino would be willing to work under the Italian at Spurs.

But if Paratici leaves the club after today’s news, it could improve Pochettino’s chances of landing the job.

Of course, there are still plenty of hurdles to overcome if he does end up succeeding Conte. While Daniel Levy is said to have maintained a strong relationship with his former manager, there is opposition within the club over re-hiring Pochettino, according to The Telegraph.

Assuming that Paratici does leave Tottenham in the coming days or weeks, then the decision over a new manager is likely to rest mostly on Levy’s shoulders. And in our view, that will only improve the chances of Pochettino rocking up at Hotspur Way in the summer.

