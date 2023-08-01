Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly pushing to sign reported Tottenham Hotspur target and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, with the outlet claiming that the Blues are willing to take a risk on Vlahovic’s fitness.

Spurs could be in the market for a striker this summer as doubt surrounds Harry Kane’s future at the club.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to Bayern Munich, with The Times reporting the Bundesliga champions are ready to table a club record £85 million bid after a meeting with Spurs officials on Monday.

With Kane’s future up in the air, Dusan Vlahovic has emerged as a possible replacement for the England captain.

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

The Mail claimed last month that Spurs have held meetings with Juventus over the signing of Vlahovic.

But Chelsea have now re-opened talks with the Serie A giants as they look to add another striker to Pochettino’s squad.

Pochettino wants to sign Vlahovic

The Mail reports that Chelsea have opened talks with Juve over the sale of Romelu Lukaku and could move for Vlahovic.

Vlahovic’s wages could prove to be a stumbling block for Chelsea, but Juventus are open to the idea of involving him in a deal for Lukaku.

It’s noted that the Serbian struggled with his fitness and form last season. But Chelsea are ready to take a chance on the striker as Pochettino is a ‘huge fan’.

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Vlahovic has proven to be a lethal goalscorer in Italy and made the switch to Turin from Fiorentina in a deal worth around £67 million last year.

The 23-year-old struggled last season as he netted 10 times in 27 appearances for The Old Lady.

But if he does complete a switch to Stamford Bridge, Chelsea will certainly hope that taking a risk on his fitness pays off.

The Blues are lacking firepower up-front, despite Nicolas Jackson impressing in pre-season under Pochettino.

As for the Argentine’s former side, they are yet to move for a striker due to doubt surrounding Kane’s future. They will need to determine his fate sooner rather than later to avoid missing out on their preferred targets should he leave.