Title-winners now ready to make club-record bid for ‘exceptional’ Tottenham player

Bayern Munich are now ready to make an £85 million bid for Harry Kane after meeting with Tottenham Hotspur officials on Monday about the striker’s future.

That is according to a report from The Times, which notes that Spurs still want £100 million for the 30-year-old ahead of the final year of his contract in North London.

Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images

It really does appear that there is a good chance that Harry Kane leaves Tottenham this summer. From the outside, the speculation has arguably never been more intense when it comes to his future.

Bayern Munich readying £85m bid for Kane

And it seems that Bayern are making the strongest push to land his signature. In fact, as reported by The Times, they have been in London today to hold talks with Tottenham about Kane.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

They have already made two bids. And the report claims that they are now ready to make a third offer – this time worth £85 million.

It still falls some way short of Tottenham’s £100 million valuation of Kane. But clearly, it appears that Spurs are not shutting the door on the idea of their talisman leaving in this window.

Plenty of Tottenham fans will have now become resigned to the idea that Kane will be leaving this summer. It is arguably telling that there has been no word from Kane distancing himself from the possibility of leaving.

If Kane is going to go, it is imperative that the situation gets resolved as soon as possible. Ange Postecoglou would have known that he may end up starting the Premier League season without the ‘exceptional‘ striker in his squad. But surely, he would have been desperate for the saga to not drag on.

It has now dragged on. And Tottenham are in serious danger of having to frantically try and replace arguably their greatest ever player in a month.