Mauricio Pochettino says £158,000-a-week Arsenal man can become ‘one of the greatest’ in the world

Chelsea’s Mauricio Pochettino has backed Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to become one of the greatest managers in the world.

The two London sides face each other in a derby this evening, and it will be an interesting game. Pochettino and Arteta know each other very well – even though they’ve never come up against each other as managers.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea‘s Mauricio Pochettino were teammates at Paris Saint-Germain a long, long time ago.

The Spaniard was just a teenager when he moved to Paris, and Pochettino took him under his wing and played a huge part in his early career.

Arteta went on to achieve big things later, including becoming the Arsenal captain and winning multiple FA Cups as a Gunner.

Now, the £158,000-a-week (GiveMeSport) Spaniard is one of the best managers in the Premier League, and Pochettino believes he can actually become one of the greatest in the world in the coming years.

Speaking about his time with Arteta in Paris, he said, as per Football London: “Amazing memories. When you connect with a person like him, we shared values and a passion of football.

“I can tell you he is part of my family. From day one when he arrived in Paris, we arrived together, spend time together, our families also. The first few months in the hotel and then we lived very close and it was an amazing history.

“It does not surprise me what he is doing because he was a coach already at 17. Trust me, he was very good in his judgement. He is still really young, improving day by day, he can be one of the greatest managers in the world.”

Pochettino’s Chelsea vs Arteta’s Arsenal

Even though Mauricio Pochettino has a lot more experience than Mikel Arteta in management, Arsenal will go into the game against Chelsea today as the favourites.

The Gunners are one of the best sides in Europe right now. They are a magnificent side and have had a fantastic start to the new season as well.

Arsenal are currently second in the Premier League table, level on points with league leaders Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea, on the other hand, are 11th, having won just three games all season.

Chris Sutton has backed Arsenal to win today, while Michail Antonio believes Chelsea will cause an upset. It is going to be a fascinating watch!