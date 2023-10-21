Michail Antonio predicts who’ll win between Chelsea and Arsenal

Chelsea and Arsenal lock horns in a big London derby in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

And Michail Antonio, speaking on the Footballer’s Football podcast, has predicted who he feels will win between the Blues and the Gunners.

Chelsea will be hoping to maintain their good form after winning their last three in a row in all competitions before the international break.

However, they’ll be up against an Arsenal side in great form that took the biggest scalp in the country just before the international break.

On 8 October, the Gunners ran out 1-0 winners over Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium to blow the Premier League title race wide open.

With a game of such magnitude between two huge clubs, plenty of footballing figures have been having their say and making predictions.

Antonio reckons Chelsea will get one over on Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, as per his gut feeling.

“My gut is telling me Chelsea win, you know,” he said. “Mystic Mike is throwing it up there. Chelsea win 1-0!”

In terms of pundit predictions, Gary Neville and Paul Merson have both opted for draws, while Chris Sutton reckons Arsenal will prevail.

As per The Overlap, Neville thinks it’ll be a 1-1 draw.

Merson, writing on Sportskeeda, thinks both sides will net two apiece in the match.

And on BBC Sport, Sutton thinks Arsenal will run out 1-0 winners in West London.

Our view

This is definitely a difficult fixture to call.

On paper, you’d probably call Arsenal the favourites as they’re a much more developed team than Chelsea and have been better over the past 18 months or so.

In addition, recent history favours the Gunners. They have won in six of the past seven meetings with the Blues.

However, Mauricio Pochettino’s squad is full of great players, and they look like they’re starting to click. Also, they’re at home, so that could well give them the edge.

Me, I’ll sit on the fence and call this a 1-1 draw.