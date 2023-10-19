Chris Sutton predicts Chelsea vs Arsenal result at Stamford Bridge

Chris Sutton has backed Arsenal to beat Chelsea when they meet on Saturday, but admitted that he had been torn about backing the Gunners to take the points.

Sutton was writing for BBC Sport, where he noted that Raheem Sterling is looking set to be the biggest threat to Mikel Arteta’s side going into the game.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Arsenal went into the international break after making a huge statement in their final game. A late Gabriel Martinelli goal gave them the three points against Manchester City. The result felt a lot more significant than just the three points.

Chris Sutton backs Arsenal to beat Chelsea

The Gunners currently sit second in the table. And they will be absolutely desperate to build on that victory before the break.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

But they are facing a Chelsea side who have started to turn a corner more recently. The Blues have won their last three games in the Premier League. And something appears to have clicked for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Chris Sutton has backed Arsenal to still get the three points. However, he conceded it will not be an easy day at the office for Arteta’s men at Stamford Bridge.

“I was a bit torn about this one. Arsenal have won on their past three visits to Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea have just started to string a bit of form together and Raheem Sterling in particular is looking dangerous,” he told BBC Sport, as he backed Arsenal to win 1-0.

“The question for Arsenal is can they go again and pick up another big win after beating Manchester City last time out?

“The Gunners didn’t beat the champions by playing with great fluency in the final third or by carrying a massive attacking threat, but it was the result that counted and they won the game 1-0.

“I don’t know exactly what Mikel Arteta’s gameplan will be here but, if his side try to keep things tight again, I can see them nicking the points.”

Gunners need to build on one of their most important wins under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal cleared a major hurdle when they managed to beat City. But Arteta will be desperate to ensure that his side refocus and put that victory behind them now.

With Manchester City yet to hit top gear, there is a real opportunity for someone to really set the pace. Arsenal did that last year. And they are in a fantastic position to do it again.

But a poor result at Chelsea on Saturday would knock the wind out of their sails. And the Blues will be hoping to continue their winning run with what would be their most impressive victory of the season so far.

It is certainly shaping up to the most intriguing game of the weekend.