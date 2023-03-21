Mauricio Pochettino not keen on taking Tottenham job right now











The Guardian reports that Mauricio Pochettino would prefer to take the Tottenham Hotspur job at the end of the season.

Tottenham look set to part ways with Antonio Conte during the international break after the Italian launched a stunning attack on his players on Saturday.

Conte blasted the Tottenham players for being ‘selfish’ after they threw away a 3-1 lead against Southampton.

He looked set to see out the remaining months of his contract at Spurs but after his outburst at the weekend, his days in north London are numbered.

The Telegraph reported last night that Tottenham are expected to agree Conte’s departure from the club over the coming days.

And if Spurs do pull the trigger, they will be aiming to replace the Italian before their Premier League clash against Everton in 13 days time.

But it seems that they will struggle to convince any potential candidates to take the job at this stage in the season, including Pochettino.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Pochettino not keen on taking Tottenham job until pre-season

The Guardian reports that any managers who are currently in a job are likely to be out of reach until the summer.

That leaves out-of-work contenders, with Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Luis Enrique all linked with a move to Tottenham.

But the outlet notes that all three would prefer to take the job at the start of pre-season. With Spurs bidding to secure their place in the top-four once again, Daniel Levy has a big decision to make.

And the responsibility could fall to Ryan Mason, who also took charge for a brief spell after Jose Mourinho was sacked in 2021.

Many Spurs fans would love to see Pochettino return to the club after he did such an excellent job during his first spell in north London.

Photo by Aurelien Meunier – PSG/PSG via Getty Images

The Argentine has been described as a ‘world-class’ manager and despite a slightly underwhelming spell at PSG, he still managed to pick up some silverware, something that eluded him during his time at Spurs.

Pochettino has reportedly told Tottenham that he’d like to replace Antonio Conte, but there are doubts over whether the club’s hierarchy are fully convinced.

Spurs are fortunate that they have an international break to try and get their house in order. But it seems that they may have to wait until the summer to land one of their top targets.

Show all