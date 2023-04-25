Mauricio Pochettino could now sign ‘phenomenal’ star for Chelsea, Tottenham also want him











Chelsea are interested in Tottenham Hotspur target Rasmus Hojlund this summer, as they close in on appointing Mauricio Pochettino.

A report from the Daily Mail outlines the interest growing in the impressive Danish striker.

Rasmus Hojlund has been a revelation in Serie A this season with Atalanta.

For years, the Italian side relied on Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel to score their goals.

However, they brought in Hojlund from Austrian side Sturm Graz in the summer and he’s hit the ground running.

Hojlund’s seven goals this season mean only Ademola Lookman has outscored him at the Gewiss Stadium.

Up-and-coming number nines are hard to come by right now, and even though Hojlund hasn’t set Serie A alight, he’s clearly got plenty of potential.

One of the first things Mauricio Pochettino needs to solve at Chelsea is their centre-forward issue, and Hojlund – who Tottenham also like – could solve that.

Scoring goals has been a huge issue for the Blues for years, and wasn’t something Graham Potter could solve.

Pochettino could bring Hojlund to Chelsea amid Tottenham interest

The report from the Daily Mail states that, ‘Chelsea, who are expected to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as manager, retain an interest in Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund too.’

Previously described as ‘phenomenal’, Hojlund may not be the answer to Tottenham or Chelsea’s problems.

The £60m-rated centre-forward has yet to prove he could be prolific in a top five European league.

Tottenham have plenty of issues to solve at the club right now.

As well as needing a new manager, their squad needs a serious refresh.

Arguably, the one position where they don’t need to spend big money is up front, with Harry Kane still at the club.

If he were to leave, a more experienced forward would be required.

Chelsea under Pochettino need another striker, and Hojlund may be a decent option for them than he would be for Tottenham.

However, there would be a huge amount of pressure on him to hit the ground running in a new league and new tactical system.

Both clubs should use caution before going big on Hojlund just yet.

The last two strikers with this munch hype in Italy – Dusan Vlahovic and Gianluca Scamacca – have failed to meet expectations.

