It feels as though we’ve not stopped talking about Sofyan Amrabat all summer long, and yet, here we are two days away from the end of the transfer window and he’s still a Fiorentina player.

Amrabat has been strongly linked to both Manchester United and Liverpool as of late, but, as of yet, no move has materialised.

However, as the window is still open, there’s still a chance that this move goes ahead, and according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on The Debrief, it may just be a matter of time before Man United present a bid to Fiorentina for the player.

United bid a matter of time

Romano shared what he knows about Amrabat.

“There is no concrete negotiations between the clubs. There has been contact between Man United and Fiorentina between intermediaries but no official bid. On player’s side they have almost agreed a potential future transfer with Sofyan Amrabat, he is waiting for Manchester United to bid, so it looks to be a matter of time with this bid, but at the moment the bid isn’t there, so let’s see what kind of strategy Manchester United will have in the final days with a new midfielder,” Romano said.

Leaving it late

There’s leaving it late and then there’s this.

Manchester United have been courting Amrabat for months at this point – so much so that he’s not been training with Fiorentina, but they’re going to wait until the final days of the window to make their move.

Of course, this is all complicated by the fact United haven’t been able to shift players such as Donny Van de Beek from their squad, but it looks as though the Red Devils are confident that they will be able to clear any hurdles now.

Amrabat could be one of the most high-profile names to watch in the final days of this window.