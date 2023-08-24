‘Wouldn’t be an expensive deal’: Journalist says Liverpool could sign ‘outstanding’ midfielder for £40m now

Liverpool, somehow, still need more midfield additions.

Every fan and pundit under the sun has been banging this drum for months at this point, and yet, somehow, just a week before the close of the transfer window, Liverpool still aren’t sorted in the midfield.

The Reds have signed three new midfield players this summer, but after losing five players in that position, there is still an imbalance.

Luckily, it sounds as though help could be on the way.

According to Alex Crook, speaking on TalkSPORT’s YouTube channel, Sofyan Amrabat is an option for Liverpool, and a cheap one at that with Crook saying that the Moroccan could be signed for around £40m.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Amrabat an option

The journalist shared what he knows about the ‘outstanding’ midfielder.

“One other name to keep an eye on is Sofyan Amrabat, the midfielder from Fiorentina. Manchester United have been in conversation with his advisors all summer long, but as they struggle to ship big earners on, it could offer Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool and opportunity to steal a march on their rivals. This wouldn’t be an expensive deal to do, certainly cheaper than the Premier League options, I’d imagine if Liverpool can offer £35/40m, Fiorentina would be very tempted for a player who clearly wants to move,” Crook said.

Got the money

To describe a potential £40m player as cheap just goes to show how ridiculous modern football is, but, at the same time, we know that Liverpool have the money to do this deal.

The Reds bid £111m for Moises Caicedo just two weeks ago, and they’re yet to spend a large portion of that cash.

That money will be burning a hole in the Reds’ pocket, and, in all honesty, there are worse ways to spend that £40m than going out and signing Amrabat.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool go and get this one done.