‘Waiting for Man United’: Fabrizio Romano says ‘outstanding’ Liverpool target is waiting to sign for Man Utd now

Sofyan Amrabat has been one of the most discussed players in terms of transfers over the past 18 months.

In January 2022, Amrabat was reportedly close to signing for Tottenham, but that deal fell through at the eleventh hour.

Since then, Amrabat has gone into overdrive. He’s been one of the best players in Serie A over the past year or so, while he lit up the World Cup with Morocco.

It’s no surprise to hear that the Premier League’s biggest clubs have been courting him this summer with Liverpool and Manchester United said to be keen.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on Kick, this race may be run and Liverpool’s chances of getting this deal done appear to be minimal.

Indeed, according to Romano, Amrabat has his heart set on a move to Manchester United, claiming that the Fiorentina star is just waiting to sign for the Red Devils now.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Amrabat waiting

Romano shared what he knows about the ‘brilliant’ midfielder.

“Amrabat has been waiting for Man United until the end of June. Almost two months, waiting and waiting and waiting. Not even training with Fiorentina, not just playing, not even training with the Fiorentina first-team. Amrabat is just waiting for Man United, now it is on United to bid for Amrabat, there is still no official bid, this week is in or out, we will see if United will present an official bid, but Amrabat was not playing tonight for Fiorentina because he decided to wait for United until the end of the transfer window, so let’s wait and see,” Romano said.

Photo by Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

No offer yet

Amrabat may be waiting a little while before he gets to join Manchester United.

Indeed, while the player may have his heart set on this move, United don’t seem to be quite so keen.

Indeed, as Romano says, United haven’t made their move yet on this front, and with just days to go in the transfer window, they need to firm up their interest soon.

The fact that United haven’t bid yet may suggest that they’re not so keen on this move, but, as we all know, things can change quickly on this front.

Regardless, this is a situation to keep a close eye on as we enter the final stretch of what has been a truly hectic summer.