Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner has delivered his verdict on Folarin Balogun ahead of the striker’s debut for the USMNT later this month.

Balogun was eligible to play for both England and the USA. The Three Lions were desperate to keep hold of him, but after the Arsenal striker was snubbed by Gareth Southgate last time, he decided to pick the USMNT instead.

Balogun, along with Turner, is expected to play a part against Mexico and Jamaica this month, and the latter has heaped praise on the 21-year-old.

Matt Turner praises Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun has been at Arsenal since he was a kid. He came through the ranks at Hale End and has developed into one of the most talented strikers of his age in Europe.

The USMNT are making big strides in football and they showed that at the World Cup last year. They are going in the right direction, and Balogun leading their line for the next decade is a huge positive.

The Arsenal youngster was always prolific at the youth level, and he showed his class in the senior setup as well last season on loan at Reims.

Matt Turner spent a few weeks with Balogun before he was sent out on loan last summer. He thinks the 21-year-old is a ‘really talented’ player.

He told Goal: “With Flo, it’s a great situation. It’s another dual national that the federation has gone out and been able to convince to come play and I think that’s not just the federation, but it speaks really highly of the people that we have in the locker room.

“I think that Flo’s a really talented player that’s going to bring fiery edge to the group. He’s a super competitive guy and I think that fits in really well with the sort of people that we have in this locker room already.

“He’s going to be a great addition. It creates more competition at that number nine spot and when you have competition, that just elevates everyone’s game.”

Arsenal could sell him

Balogun will return to Arsenal following his fantastic loan spell at Reims in France.

The 21-year-old scored 22 goals and provided three assists for Will Still’s side last season, and that has made him a wanted man. As many as four Champions League clubs are eyeing a move to sign him, while others are in the queue as well.

Balogun, himself, is apparently open to a permanent move away. The youngster wants to play first-team football next season and he has no interest in another loan move.

That leaves Arsenal with no choice but to sell him, which is a shame as he would’ve been a great player for them in a few years’ time. It will be interesting to see if Edu will try and add a buy-back clause in his deal.

