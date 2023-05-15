Arsenal think they can raise £30m by selling one 'phenomenal' youngster











Arsenal are prepping themselves for a busy old summer of incomings and outgoings and one man potentially going is Folarin Balogun.

The young striker has enjoyed a fine spell over in Ligue 1 this season. He’s hit the goal trail and is expected to push to be part of Arsenal’s first-team squad next year.

However, he could also be moved on, with reports from The Mirror suggesting Balogun could fetch as much as £30m.

Arsenal to sell Balogun for £30m

Balogun’s form over in France has caught the eye all year round. With the Gunners only having Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as number nine options, some at Arsenal have even questioned why Balogun isn’t back with the club.

Of course, it’s a big summer for both Arsenal and Balogun. And according to The Mirror, Arsenal insiders feel they could raise up to £30m by selling the young forward.

That money would be put directly back into Mikel Arteta’s budget for the summer. Balogun, meanwhile, would get a move somewhere where he’s more likely to get first-team action.

The likes of AC Milan and more are thought to be keen on the Arsenal man.

TBR’s View: Big decision awaiting Arsenal

This will be a tough call for the Gunners. On one hand, they won’t want to sell a top young player who they feel could have a bright future.

On the flipside, Balogun probably isn’t ready to produce for Arsenal just yet at the level they need. And if they can get £30m for him, it might just be the difference in the type of striker they bring in.

Balogun has done himself no harm this season. There’ll be plenty of clubs willing to take him. The big question really is around Arsenal. The summer months could be huge, with pre-season training likely to give Arteta more clues as to how he uses Balogun.

